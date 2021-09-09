The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

BPRN traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.23. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,534. The stock has a market cap of $204.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.97.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 92.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 62.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

