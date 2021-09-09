ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0229 on Major Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 53.9% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $263,422.01 and $81,970.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About ImageCoin

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,512,741 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

