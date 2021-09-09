$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for OLO’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that OLO will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OLO.

Get OLO alerts:

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.17 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $35.14. 3,129,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,381. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.55. OLO has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in OLO during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OLO (OLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.