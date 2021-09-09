Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $271.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) will post $271.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $271.10 million and the highest is $271.21 million. Uniti Group posted sales of $258.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.19). Uniti Group had a net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Uniti Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 42.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNIT traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $12.95. 1,320,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,863. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.00 and a beta of 0.90. Uniti Group has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.88%.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

