Peony 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,541.00 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $18,541.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 63.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 24,598,726 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

