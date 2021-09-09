Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,599,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 567,917 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises about 1.3% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $65,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Bank of America by 64.1% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 12,329 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.09. 737,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,591,676. The company has a market cap of $345.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

