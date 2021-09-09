Smith Salley & Associates Buys 207 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.0% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $25,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 171,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.78. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

