Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

NYSE:CXM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,464. Sprinklr has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $26.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.97.

In other Sprinklr news, Director Neeraj Agrawal purchased 1,073,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ragy Thomas purchased 31,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter worth about $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.