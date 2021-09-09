Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $142.25. 100,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Copart stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Copart worth $77,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

