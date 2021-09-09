Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The company had revenue of $748.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ CPRT traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $142.25. 100,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,306. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.42 and a 200-day moving average of $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Copart has a 52 week low of $100.07 and a 52 week high of $149.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.03.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.21, for a total transaction of $18,097,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.
CPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.60.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
