Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $470 million-$475 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $456 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Shares of Sprinklr stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $19.59. 1,535,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,464. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.71. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

CXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.97.

In related news, Director Neeraj Agrawal acquired 1,073,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $17,179,696.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, acquired 157,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,523,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,262,701 shares of company stock valued at $20,203,216.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $566,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $670,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr Company Profile

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

