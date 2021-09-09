Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 221,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $614.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.