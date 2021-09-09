Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Sep 9th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Radius Health by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,625,000 after purchasing an additional 276,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after acquiring an additional 151,558 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Radius Health by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after acquiring an additional 149,360 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth about $3,097,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health during the first quarter valued at about $3,022,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RDUS traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 221,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,424. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $614.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.90.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.