Brokerages Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $2.26 EPS

Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. QUALCOMM reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.71 to $9.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.81.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $141.70. 263,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,918,279. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $108.30 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

