Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Raised by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,856 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 3.6% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Facebook were worth $5,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.62, for a total value of $25,556,926.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock worth $943,399,059. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $377.50. 255,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.