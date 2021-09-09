PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.67.

MPGPF remained flat at $$8.61 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

