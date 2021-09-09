PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MPGPF has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.67.

MPGPF remained flat at $$8.61 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

