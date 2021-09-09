Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by Cowen

Investment analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BHG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE:BHG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.67. 593,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,755. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.66. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell bought 1,944,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 6,661 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at $477,652.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,056,972 shares of company stock valued at $36,026,568.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

