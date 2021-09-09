Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

OSH traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $52.26. 2,005,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,399. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion and a PE ratio of -40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $6,056,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,657.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total transaction of $332,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,716 shares in the company, valued at $29,285,996.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 994,230 shares of company stock valued at $55,661,017. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oak Street Health by 255.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

