LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.14.

LHCG traded down $3.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,092. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a one year low of $170.01 and a one year high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in LHC Group by 568.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 234 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

