EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.17. The company had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,882. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.22. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total transaction of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EnerSys stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,585 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.60% of EnerSys worth $24,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

