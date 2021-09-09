Brokerages Expect Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matterport’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matterport.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MTTR shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.62. The company had a trading volume of 282,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,463. Matterport has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

