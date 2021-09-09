Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $27.50

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.
MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
MAG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 71,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,277. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.
About MAG Silver
MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.
Featured Article: Fiduciary
Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.