Brokerages Set MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) PT at $27.50

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

MAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

MAG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.11. 71,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,277. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.50 and a beta of 0.98. MAG Silver has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,766,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,707,000 after acquiring an additional 681,416 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,161,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,135,000 after acquiring an additional 770,312 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 178,301 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,579,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

