Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 107 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 1,477 shares of the software company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.77.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $660.24. 29,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,286. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $628.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $542.81.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. Adobe’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

