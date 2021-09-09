ARAW Hits Market Cap of $34,023.99 (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $34,023.99 and $582.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00061303 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.20 or 0.00164541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00044036 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

