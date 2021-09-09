Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nordex SE (OTCMKTS:NRDXF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NRDXF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordex in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NRDXF remained flat at $$19.95 during trading on Friday. 6 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016. Nordex has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.63.

Nordex SE is a strategic management holding company, which engages in the development, production, servicing, and marketing of wind power systems. It operates through the Projects and Service segments. The Projects segment comprises of the wind turbine and wind farm development business. The Service segment provides services and products for existing turbines after their handover to customers.

