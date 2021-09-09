Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wabash National currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of WNC stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $742.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Wabash National has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabash National will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Wabash National by 128.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Wabash National by 64.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Wabash National by 12.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

