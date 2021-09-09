The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Raymond James

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.59.

NASDAQ:DSGX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 12,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,060. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 122.38 and a beta of 1.10. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $50.57 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.83 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 732.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,111,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,679,000 after purchasing an additional 977,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

