$74.83 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) will report sales of $74.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.00 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $315.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $465.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $451.28 million, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $730.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million.

HGEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Humanigen in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humanigen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

HGEN traded down $7.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.80. 955,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,279. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of -2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. Humanigen has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $29.20.

In other Humanigen news, CEO Cameron Durrant sold 81,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $1,680,942.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale Chappell sold 109,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,871,674.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,096,407 shares of company stock valued at $37,927,382 over the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,960,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,694,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

