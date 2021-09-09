Brokerages Set Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Price Target at $43.60

Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSN. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Parsons alerts:

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Parsons by 37.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after purchasing an additional 233,479 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parsons by 65.9% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 70,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 28,011 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Parsons by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,739,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,486,000 after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Parsons by 100,742.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Parsons by 6.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,496,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,277,000 after purchasing an additional 141,691 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:PSN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,465. Parsons has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.02.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.