More Coin Market Capitalization Hits $137,830.82 (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. More Coin has a total market cap of $137,830.82 and approximately $464.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, More Coin has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00061258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.81 or 0.00161822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00044128 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin (MORE) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

