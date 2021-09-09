Notis McConarty Edward Has $1.62 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $102.68. 36,988 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,561,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $63.16 and a 12 month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.