$72.62 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will report sales of $72.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.40 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

GKOS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.01. 12,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.67. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 37,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth $3,130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Glaukos by 105,258.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Glaukos by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

