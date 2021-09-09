Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Glaukos reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($0.53). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GKOS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.01. 12,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,047. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $43.66 and a 1-year high of $99.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos during the second quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos during the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

