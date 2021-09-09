Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica makes up approximately 0.8% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.23% of Lululemon Athletica worth $109,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.67.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $45.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $426.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,173. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.56 and its 200 day moving average is $347.21. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

