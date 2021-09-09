Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 162 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Facebook by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Facebook by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after buying an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $377.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,469,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average of $325.24. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.13 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total value of $29,201,621.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.99, for a total transaction of $84,247.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,841.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

