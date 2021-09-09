Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 6.0% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in NIKE by 93.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,073,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $164.21. 456,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,277,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.75 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.74 and a 1-year high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

