NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen increased their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.11. 138,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.81. NetApp has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $91.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.29 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total value of $370,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.