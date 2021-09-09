Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

Several research firms recently commented on ARWR. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.32. The company had a trading volume of 10,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,949. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.65.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $449,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,337,000 after purchasing an additional 173,082 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after purchasing an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.