Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.88.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

TSE TXG traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,249. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.51. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$12.67 and a one year high of C$22.35.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

