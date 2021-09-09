FNB Protocol Trading 0.9% Higher Over Last Week (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $170,440.03 and $1.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FNB Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00061385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00166919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00044193 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol (CRYPTO:FNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,410,449,913 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

