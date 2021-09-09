Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bill.com (BILL)

Bill.com (NYSE: BILL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/2/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $290.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2021 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $180.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $175.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $175.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $214.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $215.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $223.00 to $284.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $185.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $220.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2021 – Bill.com was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

7/20/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Bill.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $223.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

7/14/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $180.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BILL traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $301.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.24 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $317,798.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,237.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.66, for a total value of $2,308,071.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,433 shares of company stock valued at $65,152,438. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

