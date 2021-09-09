Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.220-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.Autodesk also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.910-$5.060 EPS.

ADSK traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.72. The stock had a trading volume of 58,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.99. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $350.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $330.11.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

