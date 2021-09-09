Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$178 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.77 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.270-$0.290 EPS.

Coupa Software stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.34. The stock had a trading volume of 50,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,125. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $203.51 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on COUP. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $298.26.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

