Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 1,600 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NYSE RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,704. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
