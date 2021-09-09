Christopher C. Grisanti Acquires 1,600 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Director Christopher C. Grisanti acquired 1,600 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $30,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE RVT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,704. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter worth $143,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 49,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 584.1% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 204,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 174,292 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 216,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 28.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Royce Value Trust

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

