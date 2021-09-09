Lunyr (LUN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 9th. Lunyr has a market cap of $486,660.20 and $4,608.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00169309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.