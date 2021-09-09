Tendies (TEND) Reaches Market Cap of $545,194.17

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Tendies has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $545,194.17 and approximately $61,470.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tendies coin can currently be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00061562 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.94 or 0.00169309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002931 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044133 BTC.

Tendies Coin Profile

Tendies (TEND) is a coin. Tendies’ total supply is 7,900,710 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,710 coins. Tendies’ official Twitter account is @TendiesCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

According to CryptoCompare, “Tendies (TEND) is an Ethereum-based deflationary cryptocurrency. Tend Features:Hyper deflation: 4 % of all TEND present in pool are drained daily.Anyone can make the call to drain the pool. Caller gets 1% of drained tokens.Drained tokens are then sent to two distinct addresses.The first address is the famous 0x00000 address. 51% of drained TEND are burned.The second address is a secondary smart contract pool address, which we call, the TENDIES BUCKET. 48% of drained tokens are sent to this bucket, and rewards are then distributed to top holders every 3 days. Anyone can make the call to distribute. “

Buying and Selling Tendies

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the exchanges listed above.

