ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ENGGY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.17. 24,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,095. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.21. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.39.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

