Aegis Cuts XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Price Target to $56.00

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Aegis from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 115.72% from the stock’s previous close.

XOMA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Wedbush cut shares of XOMA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get XOMA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,428. The stock has a market cap of $293.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. XOMA has a one year low of $17.66 and a one year high of $46.32.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. XOMA had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XOMA will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James R. Neal sold 9,027 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $303,487.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XOMA by 181.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XOMA by 78.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in XOMA by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 120,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in XOMA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.