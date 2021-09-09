Analysts Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.07). Evolent Health also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $222.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.97 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Evolent Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Evolent Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Evolent Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,828. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,495,000 after acquiring an additional 93,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,973,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,859,000 after purchasing an additional 424,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,912,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,427,000 after purchasing an additional 309,949 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,163,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,093,000 after purchasing an additional 60,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,638,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,843,000 after buying an additional 109,864 shares during the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EVH traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,912. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $26.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11.

Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

