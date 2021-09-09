$62.10 Million in Sales Expected for Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $62.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.50 million to $63.30 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $46.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $257.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.15 million to $260.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $358.52 million, with estimates ranging from $346.20 million to $369.37 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of CDLX stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $93.77. 19,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $112.83. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $62.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.47.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.11, for a total transaction of $208,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 370,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $32,269,796.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 372,619 shares of company stock worth $32,438,256 and sold 26,802 shares worth $2,996,801. 4.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,861,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,217,000 after purchasing an additional 127,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,760,000 after acquiring an additional 111,838 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,866,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,781,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,126,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,029,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

