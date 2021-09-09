Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 481,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,950,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares in the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.9% during the second quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 70,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gifford Fong Associates increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 81.5% during the second quarter. Gifford Fong Associates now owns 55,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.64. The company had a trading volume of 342,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,285,688. The firm has a market cap of $226.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

