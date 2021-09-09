BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,735 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,154,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 13,761 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 317,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,969,684. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

